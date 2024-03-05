Optimism (OP) Price Hits $4.08 on Top Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Optimism has a total market cap of $4.11 billion and $1.05 billion worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00006726 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Optimism

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,006,141,600 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

