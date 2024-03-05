Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.49. 628,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

