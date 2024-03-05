Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 2,037 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.63. The company had a trading volume of 355,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,971. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.84. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $223.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

