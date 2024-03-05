Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Takes $845,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Natixis bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

GDX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,252,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,683,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

