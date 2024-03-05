London Co. of Virginia Purchases 17,420 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.24% of Cable One worth $42,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 51.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cable One by 28.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $643.60.

Cable One stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.00. 96,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,113. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.75 and a 52-week high of $768.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $517.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

