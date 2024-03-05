London Co. of Virginia Lowers Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,096 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.45% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $24,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after buying an additional 442,654 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 396,413 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 295,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of REYN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. 200,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

