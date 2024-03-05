Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.70. 521,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,521. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -155.77%.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

