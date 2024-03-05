London Co. of Virginia Trims Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,517 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $35,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AXTA. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. 673,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.