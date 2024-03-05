Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $153.50

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.50 and last traded at $153.08, with a volume of 216107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.98.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.88%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

