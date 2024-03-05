Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 220 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,230,000 after buying an additional 95,493 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 941,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,934,000 after purchasing an additional 296,726 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of STIP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.16. The company had a trading volume of 244,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.77. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
