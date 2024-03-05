EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $329.21

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $329.21 and last traded at $324.85, with a volume of 92745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,359,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after buying an additional 310,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.