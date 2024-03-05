SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $152.93

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $152.93 and last traded at $152.88, with a volume of 83927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.56.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $883.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 116,000.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,153,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $739,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

