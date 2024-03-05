ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.63

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.63 and last traded at $106.48, with a volume of 1132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
ORIX Stock Performance
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ORIX by 21.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
