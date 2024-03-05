Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Up 25%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,248,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 255,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

