Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 429,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,593,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $794.83 million, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 22.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

