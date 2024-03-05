MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 6.1%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $409.65 and last traded at $412.32. Approximately 447,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,249,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.46.

MongoDB Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.76.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

