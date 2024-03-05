Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.77 and last traded at $61.05. Approximately 61,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 590,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.
Read Our Latest Report on Sprout Social
Sprout Social Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946 over the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprout Social
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.