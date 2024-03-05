Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.77 and last traded at $61.05. Approximately 61,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 590,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.08.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946 over the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

