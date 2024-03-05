CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $294.43 and last traded at $296.98. 1,909,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,450,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.91 and a 200 day moving average of $227.86. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4,874.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

