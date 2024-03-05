MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 4.9%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.37. 354,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,491,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in MINISO Group by 395.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

