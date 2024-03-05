GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $37.36. 1,451,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,927,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

