MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.31. 24,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 129,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ML. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,199,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 612,935 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 471,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 128,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 623.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,119,676 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

