Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Update

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,049. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.