Short Interest in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Rises By 20.4%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,100 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 594,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

CSL stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,920. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $357.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.07.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,827,000 after purchasing an additional 523,902 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.