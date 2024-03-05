Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 3,433 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dover by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $126,175,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Dover by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after buying an additional 879,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $167.82. The company had a trading volume of 642,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $145.74. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $169.80.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

