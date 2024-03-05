Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 15,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $4.71 on Tuesday, hitting $529.53. 107,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,280. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.55 and its 200 day moving average is $394.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.90 and a 52-week high of $530.37.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.