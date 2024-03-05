Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Accenture by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.75. 767,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,971. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $386.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

