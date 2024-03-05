Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.86. 542,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,121. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.63. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $206.18. The stock has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

