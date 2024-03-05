Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,990,000 after purchasing an additional 675,957 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,664,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,130,000 after buying an additional 1,294,939 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,979,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,702,000 after buying an additional 746,789 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,167,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Fortis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,401,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,630,000 after buying an additional 43,805 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 386,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4382 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Fortis Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.