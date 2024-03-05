Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after buying an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,064 shares of company stock worth $15,082,153. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

GS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $397.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

