Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,361,000 after buying an additional 67,782 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,001,000 after purchasing an additional 444,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.16. 780,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,238. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $61.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

