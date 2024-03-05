Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after buying an additional 1,322,547 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,846,000 after buying an additional 182,515 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,112,000 after buying an additional 407,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after buying an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.03. 1,449,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,039. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

