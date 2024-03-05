Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,196,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty Global by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,803 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,754,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 88.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,948 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,230 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Liberty Global Price Performance
Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
