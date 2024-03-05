Laurion Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in State Street by 327.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth $36,022,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE STT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.71. 1,133,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,083. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on State Street

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

