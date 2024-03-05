Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 81.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TEGNA by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in TEGNA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. 1,628,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,188. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.49. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

