Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,870,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRA traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. 108,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

