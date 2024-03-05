Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agora were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Agora during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agora during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Agora during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Agora by 147.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Agora Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of API stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,092. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

