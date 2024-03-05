Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 4.0 %

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 223,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,725. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $145,824.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,057,115.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $82,623.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,049.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,870 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $145,824.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,057,115.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,321 shares of company stock valued at $489,087 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

