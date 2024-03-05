Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 87.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $205.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,614. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $220.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.81 and its 200-day moving average is $173.22.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LANC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

