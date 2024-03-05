Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. 1,654,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,416. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

