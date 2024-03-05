Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,488 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LBPH. Guggenheim upped their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. 329,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.27. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

