Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $52,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 147,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,720. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. StockNews.com cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

