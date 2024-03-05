Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 55.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 234,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 83,684 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

