Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after buying an additional 98,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 343,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 210,857 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Trinseo Stock Performance

Shares of TSE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 148,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,150. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $159.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.14 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.20%.

About Trinseo

(Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.