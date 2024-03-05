Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Tops $0.0529

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $76,628.93 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,105,842,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,105,801,853 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05132414 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $83,274.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

