Cosmos Market Cap Tops $4.84 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.84 billion and $540.82 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.45 or 0.00019677 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00064583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00023247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 389,098,851 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

