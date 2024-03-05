Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 3,185 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. 386,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,129. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.