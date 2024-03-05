Legacy Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.72. 181,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,293. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

