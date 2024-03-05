Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 1,087 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. 725,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,488. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

