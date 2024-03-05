Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 625 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2,018.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,371,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,915,000 after buying an additional 1,306,274 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,489,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $73.36. 363,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,803. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

