Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 852 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

DXCM stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $121.63. 1,755,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,633. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.24.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

